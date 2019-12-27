Some local senior centers of B/S/S/T Area Agency on Aging, Inc. helped to make the season a little merrier and brighter for some foster children and parents.
The Gillett center donated baskets of baking goodies, while the Towanda center donated baskets of art and crafting supplies. These donations were given out at the annual Christmas party of Adelphoi Village, a company that works with children and families offering foster care and adoption services. B/S/S/T Area Agency on Aging thanks all of the center volunteers and participants who made this project possible, and all of the foster parents for the great work they do.
The B/S/S/T Area Agency on Aging, Inc. is funded in part by the Pennsylvania Department of Aging; the United Way of Bradford County; the Lycoming County United Way, serving Wellsboro and southern Tioga County; and the United Way of Susquehanna County. For additional information on Area Agency on Aging services, please call 1 (800) 982-4346.
