SAYRE — Guthrie President and CEO Dr. Joseph Scopelliti was recently recognized by Veterans Affairs as a recipient of the organization’s Outstanding Community Healthcare Employee of the Year Award. The goal of the award is to provide recognition to a healthcare provider who takes extra steps to provide exemplary service and support to veterans and their families.
Dr. Scopelliti was nominated for the award after helping to form the Guthrie Veterans Committee which continues to identify and fulfill needs for veterans in our area. Most recently, the committee made progress on plans for a veteran’s resource office, to be located inside Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre. Additionally, the committee has improved communication between veterans and their providers by adding service history to a veteran’s electronic medical records, worked to establish the Veteran Patient Assistance Fund and continues to recognize veterans each Veterans Day and Memorial Day.
Dr. Scopelliti said, “It is an honor to receive this award on behalf of the work that is being done to advocate for the veterans in our communities. We owe it to our veterans to make sure they continue to have access to the resources they need and the quality care they deserve.”
