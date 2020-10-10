CHICKEN BARBECUE

The Sayre Redskins Club has two upcoming events to raise money for the Sayre High sports teams.

Friday, Oct. 16 is Redskin Dunkin’ Donuts Day. Mention the Sayre Redskin Club when ordering at the Sayre Keystone Ave. Dunkin’ Donuts and 10 percent of the order will go back to the Redskin Club.

On Saturday, Oct. 17. the Redskins Club will have a Chicken BBQ in the Nocchi’s parking lot at 445 N. Keystone Ave, Sayre. From 11 a.m. until gone, you can get a half chicken, chips and water for $7.

