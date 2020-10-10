CHICKEN BARBECUE
The Sayre Redskins Club has two upcoming events to raise money for the Sayre High sports teams.
Friday, Oct. 16 is Redskin Dunkin’ Donuts Day. Mention the Sayre Redskin Club when ordering at the Sayre Keystone Ave. Dunkin’ Donuts and 10 percent of the order will go back to the Redskin Club.
On Saturday, Oct. 17. the Redskins Club will have a Chicken BBQ in the Nocchi’s parking lot at 445 N. Keystone Ave, Sayre. From 11 a.m. until gone, you can get a half chicken, chips and water for $7.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.