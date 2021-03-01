Datebooks

FREE TAKEOUT DINNER will be held Monday, March 1 from 4-5 p.m. at The Salvation Army Church, 314 S. Elmer Ave., Sayre. Meal includes hamburger on roll, potato, baked beans, fruit, dessert and beverage. Additional dinners should be available at 4:45 p.m. for family members not in attendance. Free food items will be available. The food pantry should be open during dinner hours. In case of inclement weather, for cancellations check WATS Radio or The Salvation Army Facebook page.

CLASSES FOR ADULTS WISHING TO LEARN ABOUT THE CATHOLIC FAITH will meet Tuesday, March 2 from 6:30-7:30 p.m. in the Music Room of the Epiphany School. Access is through the west door at the back of the school building. Topic is “The Saints – Christian Models,” presented by John Schoonover. Everyone is welcome in these no-obligation classes, held Tuesday evenings. Social distancing will be observed, and masks worn.

