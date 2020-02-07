Elle Nittinger, a 2018 Waverly High School graduate, was named to the dean’s list for the fall 2019 semester at Dominican College, Blauvelt, N.Y.
Nittinger earned a 4.0 grade point average while majoring in Nursing.
Elle is the daughter of John and Jill Nittinger of South Waverly.
