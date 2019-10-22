TROY – Come explore Mt. Pisgah State Park under the cover of night on Saturday, Oct. 26, from 6-8:30 p.m. while we attempt to hear and see owls found in our area. You’ll learn about the different species that can be found here and “dig in” to a hands-on investigation into their diet.
Please be sure to bring a flashlight. A limited number of flashlights will be available to borrow.
Mt. Pisgah State Park is located 3 miles off Route 6 between Troy and Towanda. The park is open daily from sunrise to sunset for picnics, hiking, fishing, boating and other environmentally-related activities. In addition to scheduled programs, group programming can also be arranged. Mt. Pisgah’s DCNR Web page is frequently updated with current Park Advisories and Park Events, in addition to information about the Park’s Recreation, History, How to Get Involved, Nearby Attractions, Maps and How to Find Us. For more information, please contact the Park Office at (570) 297-2734, e-mail: mtpisgahsp@pa.gov or online at www.dcnr.state.pa.us.
If you need an accommodation to participate in park activities due to a disability, please contact the Pennsylvania Bureau of State Parks: 1-888-PA-PARKS (voice), 1-888-537-7294 (TTY), 1-717-558-2711 (local or international TTY), or make inquiries through the Pennsylvania AT&T Relay Service at 1-800-654-5984 (TDD). The Pennsylvania Bureau of State Parks will gladly discuss how to accommodate your needs.
