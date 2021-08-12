The Valley Racial Equity Coalition recently awarded scholarships to two local high school graduates whose educational and career goals will contribute to the advancement of diversity, equity and inclusion.
Makenna Galvin, who recently graduated from Athens Area High School, was awarded a $1,000 scholarship. She has served low-income residents in the Valley through volunteer work. Makenna intends to become a dentist and to make her practice accessible to low-income and diverse populations.
Max Pan, Waverly High School Class of 2021, was awarded a $500 scholarship. Max plans to major in political studies and to use those skills in his career to advance racial equity through public policy.
The Valley Racial Equity Coalition began as the Anti-Racism Committee of the Unitarian Universalist Church in Athens. The Coalition now includes members of the local community as well as church members. The VREC is dedicated to making the Valley a more welcoming, diverse, and vibrant community. It works to dismantle racism by providing support to marginalized populations and by creating opportunities for education and dialogue about racism. To learn more about the VREC, call the Unitarian Universalist church at (570) 731-0837.
