OWEGO – Cornell Cooperative Extension of Tioga County has announced that “Cooking Matters” virtual nutrition classes will be held on Jan. 11 and Jan. 25 at 6 p.m. Classes will be held via Zoom video conferencing.

The classes are open to all parents and caregivers free of charge for families with young children. Practice two recipes with SNAP-Ed New York and the Family Resource Center staff.

Please register before Jan. 6 by contacting Joan Shultz at Jes49@cornell.edu.

