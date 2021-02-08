BLOOMSBURG, Pa. – Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania congratulates the more than 2,200 students who were named to the fall 2020 dean’s list.
A full-time student whose semester GPA is 3.5 or higher in 12 or more semester hours of course work for which a grade or grades are received are named to the dean’s list.
Cassidy Chandler, from Athens, a Pre Teacher Education-Early Childhood (PK-4) major, was one of the students recognized.
Alexandra Garrison, from Sayre, a Pre Teacher Education-Early Childhood (PK-4) major, was one of the students recognized.
Amanda Gehman, from Sayre, a Mass Communication major, was one of the students recognized.
Kaeli Sutryk, from Sayre, a Accounting major, was one of the students recognized.
Olivia Wakely, from Sayre, a Undeclared major, was one of the students recognized.
