ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The following local residents made the dean’s list at Rochester Institute of Technology for the 2020 fall semester. Undergraduate students are eligible for dean’s list if their GPA is greater than or equal to 3.40 for nine credit hours of traditionally graded coursework; they do not have any grades of “Incomplete,” NE, D, or F; and they have registered for, and completed, at least 12 credit hours.
Local students on the dean’s list are:
Brooke Benjamin of Sayre, who is in the film and animation program.
Lauren Walter of Athens, who is in the science exploration program.
Jared Hugo of Waverly, who is in the computer engineering program.
