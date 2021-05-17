BLOOMSBURG – In the Department of Communication Studies at Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania, client projects represent important hands-on learning experiences for students, and are integrated into various classes.
During the spring 2021 semester, student teams in Dr. Elizabeth Petre’s class, “Communication for Business Professionals,” worked virtually with several local organizations to develop external communication materials that met the client’s needs.
Breanna Forrest from Athens was part of the group that worked with Camp Victory, an organization that runs summer camps for individuals with special needs, that updated the Camp Victory brochure and flyer.
All student teams worked together, remotely, for 10 weeks to complete the project which consisted of multiple meetings with their clients, researching different aspects of the project, and creating and designing the marketing and promotional materials. Clients attended the final presentations on Zoom, and expressed appreciation and excitement for the students’ creative ideas.
The project provided an opportunity for students to network with local professionals, collaborate with other students in the class, and create deliverables that their clients can actually use – and they enhanced their professional communication skills in the process.
