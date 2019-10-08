Sayre:
Upcoming events at Sayre Library this week:
• Tuesday, Oct. 8 from 4-7:30 p.m., we will be partnering with Bradford County Humane Society to host a Kitten Shower. Come meet and play with foster kittens and bring donations of puppy and kitten chow, paper towels, toilet paper, towels and blankets, bleach, meat-only baby food, dish detergent, non-clumping cat litter, dog and cat toys, and dog and cat treats to help support the animals at the Humane Society.
• Wednesday, Oct. 9 at 10:30 a.m., we will hold our Children’s Story Hour at 10:30 a.m. This week’s theme will be “Apples.” Come listen to stories about these crunchy fall treats, do apple crafts, and have an apple snack! New faces are always welcome!
• Thursday, Oct. 10 at 10:30 a.m., we will have One-on-One Technology Time with Ross. Stumped by a new computer or device or wondering how to access all of its many features? Bring it into the library and ask away! If you do not have your own computer or device, library computers are always available to expand your knowledge of current technology.
• Thursday, Oct. 10 at 5 p.m., there will be a Teen/Tween Crayon Canvas Art project. There is no cost and all materials will be provided!
Please note that Sayre Public Library will be closed Friday, Oct. 18 for a system-wide staff training. Regular hours will resume Saturday, Oct. 19 at 8:30 a.m.
Save the date for upcoming events at Sayre Public Library! On Saturday, Oct. 19 at 10 a.m., Sayre Public Library’s Kindness Club will be creating wall art canvases to decorate the Sayre Health Care Center. Kindness Club meets once a month and is open to all children ages 7-12.
Have you pulled out your fall or Halloween decorations and decided that there are some that you just don’t need anymore? Bring them to the Sayre Library to add to our Holiday Décor sale stash! We collect indoor and outdoor holiday decorations year-round for our summertime sale to benefit the library. Decorations should be new or gently used. Donations are accepted at the circulation desk at the library.
Sayre Public Library continues to add new materials to our collection. New fiction this week includes “Imaginary Friend,” by Stephen Chbosky, “Full Throttle: Stories,” by Joe Hill, “Land of Wolves,” by Craig Johnson, and “Cilka’s Journey,” by Heather Morris.
We are located at 122 South Elmer Ave., Sayre. Library hours are 10 a.m.-3 p.m. on Monday, 10 a.m.-7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. on Wednesday, 10 a.m.-7:30 p.m. on Thursday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. on Friday, and 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. on Saturday. Like our page on Facebook to receive updated notices on events and happenings at the library. We may be reached at (570) 888-2256 with any questions.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.