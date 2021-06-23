FORKSVILLE – Applications are now being accepted to the 23rd annual Camp F.L.E.A. (Family Life Enrichment Adventure) to be held July 14-17 at Camp Brule in Sullivan County.
The camp was started over 20 years ago by the Bradford and Sullivan County Sheriffs’ Departments to give at-risk children a chance to participate in a fun and educational camping experience. The camp is open to all children, ages 9 to 12, in Bradford and Sullivan counties and is provided free of charge due to the generous support of individuals, businesses, and community groups in our counties.
Camp F.L.E.A. is designed to provide campers with a safe and structured environment where they will have fun, make new friends, and develop self-esteem. Camp F.L.E.A. promotes communication, conflict resolution, self-discipline, healthy activity, and drug and alcohol prevention. Recreational activities include camping, hiking, crafts, team activities, swimming, boating, and much more. The camp also features the always popular fishing derby where all campers win prizes for their efforts. Parents are welcome to come and enjoy the fishing derby with their child. All campers will be given a fishing rod and reel that they can take home with them at the end of their camp experience.
Parents who are interested in obtaining an application form or who need further information are encouraged to contact Bradford County CYS at (570) 265-1760 or Sullivan County CYS at (570) 928-0307. Adults interested in becoming volunteers can also call the above listed numbers to join the team of committed adults who make this camp possible. Registrations forms must be completed and returned no later than June 30, 2021.
If you or anyone you know are interested in a paid position as an aquatic director, there is a position available for Camp F.L.E.A. To qualify you must be 21 years of age or older and have your Red Cross Lifeguarding certification with CPR. Interested parties can call the above listed number at Sullivan County CYS for further information.
