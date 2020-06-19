IT’S A NEW DAY GROUP (AA), has returned. The meetings are at 8 a.m. Monday through Saturday. Sayre Christian Church basement, 427 S. Keystone Ave.
GOLF TOURNAMENT: The South Creek Lions 6th Annual four-person team golf tournament scheduled for July 19 has been postponed to July 2021.
YARD SALE AND CHICKEN BAR-B-QUE: The South Creek Lions, located on Route 14 in Gillett, Pennsylvania, are holding their 2nd Annual Community Yard Sale & Chicken Bar B Q on Saturday, June 20. Sale starts at 8 a.m. Chicken halves ready around 11. Local residents will be having yard sales at their homes. For more information call 570-529-2763.
NICHOLS LIBRARY will be open Monday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., Wednesday and Thursday from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., and Saturday from 10 a.m.to noon for curbside service. More information is available on the website and Facebook.
The Salvation Army continues to give food bags every Tuesday and Friday from 9-10 a.m. A free breakfast is available for those present. The food pantry is also open Tuesday and Friday from 9 a.m. to 12 noon.
