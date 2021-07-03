EAST STROUDSBURG, Pa. – A total of 1,466 students have been named to the dean’s list at East Stroudsburg University of Pennsylvania (ESU) for the spring 2021 semester of the 2020-2021 academic year, according to Joanne Bruno, J.D., provost and vice president for academic affairs. Ashley Austin of Athens was among those named to the dean’s list.

Students eligible for the dean’s list are those who have attained a 3.50 quality point average or better and are enrolled full-time. The letter grade “B” earns 3 quality points per credit, and the grade “A” earns 4 quality points per credit.

