WYSOX – The Wysox Presbyterian Church invites the public to a special service of appreciation, Hometown Hero: Praise and Recognition Service, featuring the Wysox Volunteer Fire Company and local Penelec members. The service will be held on Sunday, July 25 at 11 a.m.
The church’s music director, Loretta Stevens, and her husband Jim lost their house in a fire last month, in which each of these local companies displayed true heroism. Join us for a service of thanks and a casual luncheon afterward.
State Rep. Tina Pickett will be speaking, and we will have the county commissioners and other officials present to speak and make presentations.
