CLASSES FOR ADULTS WISHING TO LEARN ABOUT THE CATHOLIC FAITH will be held Tuesday, Oct. 1 from 6-7:30 p.m. at Epiphany School library, Sayre. All are welcome to these no-obligation classes, held each Tuesday. Topic this week is “Prayer, Part 2,” presented by team. Access is through the west door at the back of the school building; parking available at back of the school.

PLANNING BOARD, VILLAGE OF WAVERLY, will meet Tuesday, Oct. 1 at 6:30 p.m. at the Village Hall, 32 Ithaca St., Waverly.

BRADFORD COUNTY HERITAGE ASSOCIATION’S annual membership meeting will be held Wednesday, Oct. 2 at 6 p.m. at Bradley Hall, Columbia Cross Roads. Program will be about the Williamsport-Elmira Railroad. Light refreshments. Public invited.

NEIGHBORHOOD KIDS PROGRAM is held each Wednesday from 6-7 p.m., Athens Wesleyan Church, 3903 Wilawana Road, Sayre. For youths ages kindergarten through 6th grade. Bible study, crafts, music, fun and time to spend with other kids.

Load comments