ROME – North Rome Christian School has announced the names of students on its honor roll for the first quarter of the 2020-2021 school year.

Students on the list include:

High Honors (95-100 percent average):

first grade – Braylee Brimmer, Josiah Holdren, Briton Lawless and Daniel Newton; second grade – Libby Ammerman, Sam Fulmer and Alexis Kelly; third grade – Ariana Bert, Madison Sheeley, Hannah VanOstrand and Sebatian Walters; fourth grade – Savannah Burns, Caleb Gorsline, Jaxon Holbrook and Lucas Newton; fifth grade – Emma Holdren, Landon Knolles, London Lawless and Roslynn Lindquist; sixth grade – Addison Chase Beardslee; seventh grade – Caleb VanOstrand; eighth grade – Isaiah Hoover; ninth grade – Alan VanOstrand; and 12th grade – Marion Beers, Lucy Briar, Anna Maenza, Sarah Mosher, Emma Repsher and Adam Rosenberger.

Honors (93-94 percent average):

first grade – Daniel Rose and Owen Wohltman; second grade – Karlee Evans and Finley Johnson; third grade – Addi Burlingame and Addy Soper; fourth grade – Aubrey Milliron; fifth grade – Zoey Ammerman; sixth grade – Lucas Person; eighth grade – Brooklyn Lawless; and 12th grade – Sadie Jones.

