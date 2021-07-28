WAVERLY – Valley United Presbyterian Church will host Doug’s Fish Fry To Go on Friday, July 30 from 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Proceeds will benefit the Presbyterian Federal Chaplaincies, a non-profit extension of the PC (U.S.A.) that recruits and supports chaplains serving federal institutions including the military.
Donations to this cause help to aid in the transition between civilian and military ministry for chaplains and their families, help provide chaplain training events, assist the program in maintaining contact with chaplains and seminarians around the world, and help them provide pastoral visits to chaplains and their families.
To get a great meal while supporting this important cause, call (607) 753-9184, ext. 2, by 4 p.m. to pre-order. Take-out meals only.
Valley United Presbyterian Church was founded in January 2014 as a merge of the three historic community Penn-York Valley Presbyterian churches that had been in existence since the 1800s. Valley United combines historic architecture from the original churches with modern touches and a growing, open-minded congregation. This church is home to those who continue to search for and grow in God’s love, and demonstrate respect and appreciation for others and our differences. For more information, visit our website at valleypresby.org.
