The Orchestra of the Southern Finger Lakes (OSFL) is proud to announce the completion and approval of a new five-year strategic plan for July 2021 to June 2026. Additionally, the OSFL welcomes Tina Bevilacqua and Benita Eldridge as new members of the Board of Directors. Former board member, Franc Laux, will also return to serve.
The new strategic plan is the result of months of analysis, work, and discussions by the OSFL Board of Directors and staff, facilitated virtually by J.L. Nave of Nave Strategies (Nashville, Tenn.). The plan outlines four focus areas to guide the OSFL’s work over the next five years: innovation, growth, community, and infrastructure.
“We took advantage of the down time during the pandemic to lay out a new strategic plan. With the expanded board in place, we are now ready to return to the stage stronger and more focused to serve this community with great music,” explains Karen Dusek, OSFL’s Managing Director.
New board members, Bevilacqua, Eldridge, and Laux, bring a wealth of knowledge and experience to aid in the execution of the new strategic plan. Bevilacqua’s background is in human resources and labor relations, as the owner of Bevilacqua HR Consulting, LLC. Currently holding the position of assistant principal at Elmira High School, Eldridge was previously a vocal and general music teacher at Ernie Davis Jr. High School and Broadway Academy. Laux returns to the Board as a retired engineering executive from General Motors. One board member, Jon Homuth, cycles off the board at this time after three terms of dedicated service. With these changes, the OSFL Board of Directors increases from 16 to 18 members.
The OSFL offers four regular season full orchestra concerts, including a side-by-side Youth Orchestra and professional musician collaboration, a Musicians’ Choice Chamber Music Series, concerts by the Chorus of the Southern Finger Lakes, several concerts by the Youth Orchestra and Junior String Ensemble, as well as smaller ensemble concerts for children. Under the guidance of distinguished Music Director and Conductor Toshiyuki Shimada, the OSFL is a strong supporter of highlighting the musical achievements of young musicians with its own Youth Orchestra and Junior String Ensemble programs, as well as the Hertzog Concerto & Aria Competition for young artists in grades 9 through 12. The OSFL collaborates with regional cultural partners, artists, and like-minded organizations to advance our mutual artistic growth in the greater Elmira-Corning area.
Support for the OSFL comes from the Corning Incorporated Foundation, Hilliard Corporation, the Community Foundation of Elmira-Corning and the Finger Lakes, and the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of Governor Andrew M. Cuomo and the New York State Legislature.
