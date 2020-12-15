CLASSES FOR ADULTS WISHING TO LEARN ABOUT THE CATHOLIC FAITH will meet Tuesday, Dec. 15 from 6:30-7:30 p.m. in the Music Room of the Epiphany School. Access is through the west door at the back of the school building. Topic is “The Death and the Resurrection of Jesus,” presented by John Moliski. Everyone is welcome in these no-obligation classes, held Tuesday evenings. Social distancing will be observed, and masks worn.

BOARD OF WATER COMMISSIONERS, VILLAGE OF WAVERLY, will meet Tuesday, Dec. 15 at 6:30 p.m. at the Village Hall, 32 Ithaca St., Waverly.

