WEST BURLINGTON – The Bradford County Library announces a winter film series to be offered on alternate Tuesdays at 1 p.m. The films feature individuals who have made an outsized impact on history.
On Tuesday, Jan. 28, the series begins with the film, “RBG.” It is the breathtaking legal legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg, which changed the world for women and surprisingly is reviewed as funny and entertaining as well as inspirational.
Feb. 11th’s film is “Iron-Jawed Angels,” a powerful tribute to suffragettes who were instrumental in getting women the right to vote. Described in a review as a “learning tool on the importance of one vote,” this film is timely and historical.
On Feb.25, the story of Amelia Earhart’s early aviation efforts is told in the framework of her life and loves in the movie, “Amelia.”
The March 10 film, “Hidden Figures,” takes the viewer to the space race of the 1960s and the ingenious contributions of three African-American mathematicians.
The invitation to this film series is extended with the reminder that it is never too cold to think. Bring your mug/tea cup and join us to think and drink at the library.
The Bradford County Library, (570) 297-2436, is located on Route 6 just west of Burlington. In case of inclement weather, call the library by 10 a.m. for information on cancellation or rescheduling.
