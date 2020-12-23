MANSFIELD – A total of 376 students have been named to the Mansfield University dean’s list for the fall 2020 semester. To be named to the dean’s list, a student must attend the university full time and earn at least a 3.5 GPA.

Local students on the dean’s list are:

Kaleigh Akins of Waverly; Kaitlyn Cron of Sayre; Heidi Elston of Sayre; James Esposito of Sayre; Cristin Hickey of Sayre; Mackenzie Macumber of Waverly; Jennifer Mauersberg of Waverly;

Dawson Morey of Chemung; Raymond Nobles of Sayre; Cali Park of Waverly; Emily Rathbun of Ulster; Cassaundra Robinson of Athens; Hailey Sargent of Nichols; Victoria Shipman of Nichols; Kimberly Stephens of Nichols; and Scott Woodring of Waverly.

