BURLINGTON, VT — Joshua Pantle of Waverly, N.Y., who is majoring in Game Production Management, has been named to the Champlain College Dean’s List for the Spring 2020 semester.
Students on the Dean’s List have achieved a grade point average of 3.5 or higher during the semester.
Making the Dean’s List List is a tremendous achievement in any year, and the global pandemic added unprecedented challenges for all of our students who often juggle academics with many other responsibilities. We congratulate our students on this great accomplishment and honor.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.