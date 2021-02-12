TOWANDA – The Bradford County Regional Arts Council is excited to announce another set of 50 sponsored Art Again Art Kits. With this kit, children will learn how to create a sock monkey out of their recycled socks. Each kit will include stuffing, buttons, a needle and yarn for sewing, and a full set of instructions that includes a link to an instructional video by the American Visionary Art Museum.
Forty of the 50 kits that are being prepared will be distributed by the Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Twin Tiers while the other 10 will be distributed by the BCRAC upon request. Those interested in reserving a Sock Monkey Art Again Kit for their child can call the BCRAC Office at (570) 268.ARTS (2787) or send an email to info@bcrac.org. Reserved kits will be available for pick up at the BCRAC Office in the Towanda Keystone Theatre on or after Friday, Feb. 12. Thanks to our sponsors, all Art Again Art Kits are available to the public at no cost. Kits are available while supplies last.
Art Again Art Kits are created and distributed by the Bradford County Regional Arts Council with distribution assistance by Child Hunger Outreach Partners (CHOP) and Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Twin Tiers. Further support includes Tioga Downs, United Way of Bradford County, the Pennsylvania Council on the Arts, Sheetz, and the B/S/S/T Area Agency on Aging, Inc. Foster Grandparent Program for providing volunteers to help prepare kit materials. Sponsors of materials include BCRAC staff, Turnip Green Creative Reuse, Child Hunger Outreach Partners (CHOP), and local community members that contributed to our Arts Materials Drive. Other community volunteers include Daneal Martin and Kara Bird.
If you are interested in learning more about the Art Again Art Kits, donating crafting materials for the kits, or would like to sponsor an Art Kit, please call the BCRAC office at (570) 268-ARTS (2787) or send an email to ntpaie@bcrac.org for more information.
