OWEGO – Tioga Arts Council (TAC) is pleased to announce that Mildred Faulkner Truman Foundation graciously awarded $5,000 to support its annual Art a la Carte program this summer!
Three years ago, Tioga County Food for Families (formerly, Tioga County Anti-Hunger Task Force) approached TAC and inquired about partnering to provide arts programming at a Summer Meal Site. According to their data, “Of the 52 percent of school age children in Tioga County (that) are eligible for the Free and Reduced Lunch Program, less than 10 percent attended a Summer Meal Site.” By providing an arts activity, TAC would help encourage families to visit a Summer Meal Site for a positive experience while also accessing a critical service. As a result, TAC developed Art a la Carte.
Goals of Art a la Carte:
According to the Tioga County Food for Families, approximately 25 percent of youth in Tioga County suffer from food insecurity and hunger. (This number likely increased since the onset of COVID-19.) Offering art activities encourages families to attend Summer Meals Sites and to access a critical food service.
Promote Arts & Literacy:
Each year, TAC develops five, weekly arts-enrichment activities for approximately 30 children per site and expose them to a variety of artists, art techniques, and media. With assistance from professional artists and librarians, we also try to pair each activity with a companion book to enrich the learning experience.
Contribute to Community Revitalization:
Through Art a la Carte, TAC helps to promote physical and creative well-being, champion the arts and literacy, and bring services to underserved parts of our county.
The partner Summer Meals Sites for 2021 Art a la Carte are at Berkshire, Richford, Waverly, and (tentatively) Spencer Van Etten. Site selection is based on: U.S. Census data; recommendations from Tioga County Food for Families; and each site’s willingness to partner.
Weekly arts-enrichment activities will occur at each site between July and August 2021. Activities will focus on artists including Paul Klee, Yayoi Kusama, and Horace Pippen. TAC will also offer an optional, virtual showing to each site of the Triple Cities Opera’s original 2020 production, “Monkey and Francine in the City of Tigers.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.