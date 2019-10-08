WEST BURLINGTON – The Bradford County Library presents Sheryl Robinson discussing her book, “From Maspeth to Sugar Creek: A Story of Two Families,” on Thursday, Oct. 17, at 6 p.m.
Sheryl’s story begins in 17th century England’s West Country. It then follows on ancestral journeys and the founding of Massachusetts Bay and Connecticut colonies. Diverse cultures clash with the introduction of Europeans to the indigenous people of New England and Long Island. Sheryl unveils the amazing lives and hardships of her characters and their personal involvement with the history of the times, leading the reader from New England to upstate New York and the Northern Tier of Pennsylvania.
Sheryl Robinson lives with her family in Horseheads, N.Y. A retired school teacher and mother of two, she authored a book regarding the origins and history of two first families of Troy, Pa. (Sugar Creek Settlement). Sheryl serves as secretary of the Chemung Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution and is the president of the Historic Riverside Cemetery in Chemung, N.Y. She has given presentations in Connecticut, Rhode Island and New York state regarding Native American history, conservation, the Native American Ministries’ Act of Repentance and Healing and the Barkhamsted Lighthouse Tribe.
This event is free and open to the public.
The Bradford County Library is located on Route 6, one mile west of Burlington. For more information, please call the library at (570) 297-2436.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.