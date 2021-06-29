ELMIRA, N.Y. – Joshua Smith, of Waverly, N.Y., was one of 28 students inducted into the Elmira College circle, or chapter, of Omicron Delta Kappa, the National Leadership Honor Society.

The Society recognizes achievement in scholarship; athletics; campus or community service, social and religious activities, and campus government; journalism, speech and the mass media; and the creative and performing arts. Emphasis is placed on the development of the whole person, both as a member of the college community and as a contribution to a better society.

