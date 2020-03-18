OWEGO – Akiva Silver, owner and operator of Twisted Tree Farm in Spencer, N.Y., will be at Riverow Bookshop at 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 21, to discuss his new book, “Trees of Power: Ten Essential Arboreal Allies.” A tree walk will follow.
“Trees of Power” offers the latest information on some of our most important tree species – those offering multiple benefits to humans, animals, and nature. The book also provides inspiration for new generations of tree stewards and caretakers by offering easy techniques for inexpensively increasing tree stock through seed, grafting, layering, or with cuttings.
As Silver states, “Trees are our allies in healing the world. Partnering allows us to build soil, enhance biodiversity, increase wildlife populations, grow food and medicine and pull carbon out of the atmosphere.” To find out more visit www.twisted-tree.net/.
Riverow Bookshop is located at 187 Front St. in Owego. For more information call (607) 687-4094 or visit Facebook.
