Waverly:
Week 3 of our Summer Reading Program at the Waverly Free Library brings an old favorite to perform, and a cool display and presentation by Che-Hanna Rock and Mineral Club!
We start this morning with Story Time, and the theme is Aliens! Story Time will begin at 10:15 a.m. with crafts, with songs and stories to follow. Story Time is sponsored by Sayre Personal Care Center and is led by Becky Keir Grace. Next week’s theme is Rockets.
Our community program today is the return of Moreland the Magician, who will perform starting at 6:30 p.m. at the Waverly Village Hall on Ithaca Street.
Our Summer Reading Program participants will get a chance to see a display and presentation by Che-Hanna Rock and Mineral Club this Thursday starting at 2:30 p.m. Next week will be a presentation on the Summer Night Sky by the Kopernik Observatory and Science Center.
Other community events include old favorites Captain Jack Sparrow on Aug. 7 and, of course, Dan the Snake Man on Tuesday, Aug. 13.
On Tuesday, we will host “Planet Weird,” a presentation by Tim Holmes focusing on those strange things in the sky. The program will start at 6 p.m.
We are pleased to host a special event next Wednesday, July 31, with a performance by a woodwind quintet from the Orchestra of the Southern Finger Lakes, which will play “Peter and the Wolf” and explain its instruments to the kids in attendance.
The program, which will start at 6:30 p.m., is made possible in part with support from the NYSCA Decentralization Funded Community Arts Grant through the Arts Council of the Southern Finger Lakes and support from the Upstate Coalition for a Fairgame Arts Grant.
The library is pleased to play host to the Family Resource Center each Tuesday and Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. For more information, contact Joan Shultz at (607) 687-4020, ext. 302, or via e-mail at jes49@cornell.edu.
Forms are now available for the Waverly Hometown Heroes banner program. Applications and payment can be returned to the library; all other information can be found on the forms. Applications will be received until next Wednesday.
The Waverly Free Library is located at 18 Elizabeth St., Waverly. You can reach us at (607) 565-9341. Regular hours are Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Fridays and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.