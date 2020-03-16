OWEGO – March is National Nutrition Month. Would you like to learn how to make small tweaks to your diet that could result in big changes? Join Tioga Opportunities, Inc. for one of two educational sessions:

Friday, March 27 from 1-2 p.m. at the Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego; and

Tuesday, March 31 from 1-2 p.m. at INSPIRE, 57 E. Tioga St., Spencer.

Laura Bennett from Tioga County Public Health will present “Healthy Eating,” a program that will inform you of small changes that you can make to your everyday diet. You will learn what an adequate portion size looks like and will be provided with healthy recipes and tips to take with you.

There is no cost for this program, but registration is required. Please call (607) 687-4120, ext. 331, to reserve your seat.

