OWEGO – March is National Nutrition Month. Would you like to learn how to make small tweaks to your diet that could result in big changes? Join Tioga Opportunities, Inc. for one of two educational sessions:
Friday, March 27 from 1-2 p.m. at the Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego; and
Tuesday, March 31 from 1-2 p.m. at INSPIRE, 57 E. Tioga St., Spencer.
Laura Bennett from Tioga County Public Health will present “Healthy Eating,” a program that will inform you of small changes that you can make to your everyday diet. You will learn what an adequate portion size looks like and will be provided with healthy recipes and tips to take with you.
There is no cost for this program, but registration is required. Please call (607) 687-4120, ext. 331, to reserve your seat.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.