Waverly:
This morning’s Story Time at the Waverly Free Library will feature Apples. We begin at 10:15 a.m. with a craft, songs and – of course – stories!
Story Time is sponsored by Sayre Personal Care Center and is led by Becky Keir Grace. Next week’s theme will be Leaves.
Next week marks Banned Books Week, and the library will have a display and materials illustrating the importance of allowing access to books for everyone.
Our next Kids’ Maker day will be Tuesday, Sept. 24, from 5-7 p.m., and the craft will be popsicle stick scarecrows. Crafts are for children and accompanying adults. Please arrive before 6:30 p.m. so there’s time to complete your project.
The library’s First Sundays programs begin on Sunday, Oct. 6, with a presentation on Waterfalls of the Finger Lakes by author and naturalist Roger Fulton. The program, which is free and open to the public, will start at 2 p.m.
Upcoming events include Indie Author Day, which is Saturday, Oct. 12, and will again feature a panel of local indie authors, and a return visit by poet Craig Czury.
We are pleased to host a Writers Group on the third Tuesday of each month, starting at 2 p.m. This group is open to the public, and new members are welcome.
The library is pleased to play host to the Family Resource Center each Tuesday and Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. For more information, contact Joan Shultz at (607) 687-4020, ext. 302, or via email at jes49@cornell.edu.
The Waverly Free Library is located at 18 Elizabeth St., Waverly. You can reach us at (607) 565-9341. Regular hours are Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Fridays and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
