Athens:
This week at the Spalding Memorial Library, we will have programs for all ages!
This Monday, the library will be closed for Veterans Day.
Miss Jess will be taking the library out into the community three times this week. She will visit Head Start #3 on the 12th of November at 10:15 a.m. On Wednesday, the 13th of November, Miss Jess will visit Head Start #2 at 9 a.m. and Cherubs Nest at 10 a.m. When Miss Jess goes to our community childcare centers, she takes a little bit of the library to children who may not otherwise make it to story time. She brings books to read aloud, a craft, and, for some, a small rotating collection of library books to be borrowed for two weeks. It is our hope that we will inspire a love of reading and lifelong learning in as many children in our community as possible.
I Survived Book Club will meet Nov. 12 from 4-4:45 p.m. to discuss a selected title from the I Survived series, do a related craft or activity, eat some popcorn, and hand out the next month’s title. At our first meeting, we will discuss I Survived the San Francisco Earthquake, 1906. We will build our own structures using toothpicks and marshmallows and do an experiment to see if our structures would survive an earthquake. Stop by the library to pick up your copy of the book today!
On Tuesdays from 6-8 p.m., the Threads group meets. This is a group open to all ages wishing to explore knitting, crocheting, and other crafts. Members usually come with individual projects to work on and share with the group. Advice is often given on different techniques. Those wishing to learn a new skill are welcome to come in for help.
We will also have Social Gaming Club on Wednesday night in our conference room from 5-7 p.m. Ages 10-110 are welcome for this program. Yes, 110! We encourage all ages to join this exciting group. Bring along your favorite games! Gameplay will be based on participants’ preferences each week.
Peace, Love & Books is a book club geared for girls in grades 6-8. At our November meeting, we will chat about what we read over the summer, decorate book bags, eat some popcorn, and hand out the book we will discuss at the December meeting.
Roarin’ Readers is a book club for teens that meets to discuss fantasy novels. At our November meeting, we will talk about what we read over the summer, choose titles to read this year, and hand out the book we will discuss in December. For more information or to sign up for book club, contact Ms. Jess at the library!
Story time on Friday, Nov. 15 will be themed around Hibernation for both 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. Join us for stories, songs, and crafts all about hibernation!
We are still looking for vendors for our annual Christmas Market on Nov. 30 from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. There is a registration fee of $10. There will be crafts inside for kids and a fire pit to keep warm! Please contact Meaghann at (570) 888-7117 with any questions.
We’ll see you soon at the library!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.