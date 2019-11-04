Burns
Born to Shaleigh and Joshua Burns of Warren Center, a daughter, Vivienne Marie, on Oct. 21, 2019 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.
Churchman/Salisbury
Born to Kaylee Churchman and Andrew Salisbury of Elmira, N.Y., a daughter, Malelyn Nichole, on Oct. 21, 2019 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.
Gowin/Geisinger
Born to Victoria Gowin and Travis Geisinger of Sayre, a daughter, Harper Ann, on Oct. 22, 2019 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.
Avery
Born to Jessica and Bryan Avery of Waverly, N.Y., a son, Westin Lee, on Oct. 24, 2019 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.
Beers/Zenewicz
Born to Jenelle Beers and Jesse Zenewicz of Rome, a daughter, Jexi Ann, on Oct. 24, 2019 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.
White
Born to Emily and Harold White of Elmira, N.Y., a daughter, Lois Ann, on Oct. 25, 2019 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.
Moore
Born to Amy and Jeff Moore of Waverly, N.Y., a son, Lucas Jeremiah, on Oct. 26, 2019 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.
Schools
Born to Kaitlyn and Colton Schools of Wyalusing, a son, Wyatt Michael, on Oct. 28, 2019 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.
Stranger/Dunn
Born to Courtney Stranger and Dalton Dunn of Towanda, a son, Raiden Arthur Robert, on Oct. 28, 2019 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.
