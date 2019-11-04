Burns

Born to Shaleigh and Joshua Burns of Warren Center, a daughter, Vivienne Marie, on Oct. 21, 2019 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.

Churchman/Salisbury

Born to Kaylee Churchman and Andrew Salisbury of Elmira, N.Y., a daughter, Malelyn Nichole, on Oct. 21, 2019 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.

Gowin/Geisinger

Born to Victoria Gowin and Travis Geisinger of Sayre, a daughter, Harper Ann, on Oct. 22, 2019 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.

Avery

Born to Jessica and Bryan Avery of Waverly, N.Y., a son, Westin Lee, on Oct. 24, 2019 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.

Beers/Zenewicz

Born to Jenelle Beers and Jesse Zenewicz of Rome, a daughter, Jexi Ann, on Oct. 24, 2019 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.

White

Born to Emily and Harold White of Elmira, N.Y., a daughter, Lois Ann, on Oct. 25, 2019 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.

Moore

Born to Amy and Jeff Moore of Waverly, N.Y., a son, Lucas Jeremiah, on Oct. 26, 2019 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.

Schools

Born to Kaitlyn and Colton Schools of Wyalusing, a son, Wyatt Michael, on Oct. 28, 2019 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.

Stranger/Dunn

Born to Courtney Stranger and Dalton Dunn of Towanda, a son, Raiden Arthur Robert, on Oct. 28, 2019 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.

