Athens:
Join us every Friday at 10 a.m. for Facebook Live Storytime! On April 2, Ms. Jess will read Easter stories. The fun begins at 10 a.m. on the Spalding Memorial Library Facebook Page!
Grab & Go Storytime Bags are available at the library. Each bag contains crafts and coloring pages that relate to the month’s virtual storytime themes. Call the library to reserve a free bag for your child. If you need crayons and a glue stick or a scarf and beanbag to dance along with our storytime songs, just let us know!
Easter Craft Kits are available while supplies last. Each kit contains supplies to make your own hatching chick craft and pompom Easter egg painting. Call the library at (570) 888-7117 to reserve a free kit for your child!
