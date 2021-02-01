Farmers Care (Food Check-Out) is a AFBF Women’s Committee program that collects food and monetary donations for the six Ronald McDonald Houses of Pennsylvania. The event illustrates a farmer’s dedication to growing healthy and affordable food and our commitment to helping neighbors in need.
The Bradford/Sullivan County Women’s Leadership committee collects items for the House in Danville, Pa. This is our twenty-third year of helping to “restock their pantry.” At this time of year, their pantry is looking bare. The house is a place where families know they are not alone because there are people who care about their well-being. It is a welcome “home-away-from-home” for parents with critically ill children in the hospital or children and/or adults being treated at the hospital. The Bradford/Sullivan County Farm Bureau has been able to help them do this with the support of our communities.
Each House has a “wish list” of items that they need to restock their pantry. We will start collecting items on Monday, Feb. 1 and end on Sunday, March 13. All items will be delivered to the House on March 16. A list of places to bring donations as well as the “wish list” of products to collect are included in this article.
If you wish to be put on our “Drop –Off List” or have donations to pick up, please contact Barbara Warburton (Sullivan County) at (570) 924-3984 or Kathy Yoachim (Bradford County) at (570) 395-3462.
Items on the wish list include (items in bold are high priority items):
Food staples (due to servicing immune suppressed families, we ask that food expiration dates are good for at least six months):
Butter/margarine; individual cereal boxes (small size “Fun Packs”) – for House and Family Room; snack items (i.e. cookies, fruit roll-ups, individual packaged crackers, individual packaged chips, pretzels, etc.) – House and Family Room; shelf-stable microwavable meals (i.e. pot roast dinner, turkey dinner, spaghetti dinner, etc.), no frozen dinners, please – House and Family Room; cooking oil; mayo, ketchup, barbecue sauce, salad dressings; baking mixes (i.e. cakes, cookies, etc.); and canned icing.
Personal care products:
Manicure items – clippers, nail files; and hairbrushes.
Paper products:
Ziplock Storage Bags (refrigerator/freezer gallon size); 8-ounce Solo Cups; 12-ounce cups (insulated coffee cups) – House and Family Room; paper towels – House and Family Room; cube facial tissue boxes – House and Family Room; disposable bowls (microwavable) – House and Family Room; and food prep gloves.
Laundry products:
High Efficiency laundry detergent; good quality laundry baskets; OxiClean Stain Remover (stick or powder); and dryer sheets.
Cleaning products:
Automatic dishwasher detergent (blocks); anti-bacterial hand soap (pump); disinfectant wipes (cleaning towels); Brillo pads; and stainless steel wipes.
Office supplies:
All-purpose copier/printer paper (8 1/2 x 11 inches); toner cartridges – Hewlett Packard; laser jet printers – (Laser Jet Pro MFP M225dn, Color LI M651, Laser Jet 700 Color MFP M775, Laser Jet Pro M501dn); Post-Its (3 x 3); and packing tape.
Miscellaneous:
40-watt equivalent LED light bulbs; batteries (Duracell – AAA, AA); and no-stick frying pans.
Gift certificates:
Wal-Mart Department Store; Staples Office Supply Store; Cole’s Hardware; Giant Foods; Weis Markets; Amazon; and Target Department Store. We ask that all donated gift certificates be usable in the Danville and Bloomsburg areas.
Tabs:
As an ongoing fundraiser, we collect product tabs and recycle them. All the proceeds from this collection are used to offset operational costs.
Volunteers:
The Family Room is in need of individuals to volunteer their services. The volunteer schedule is quite flexible and can accommodate busy schedules.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.