The 24th annual Bumpville Community Reunion will be held Sunday, Sept. 15 at 1 p.m. at the Rome Park Pavilion on the site of the old Rome High School on West Street in Rome.

Neighbors, both old and new, are invited to attend. Please bring friends and family, a dish to pass, own table service and a memory to share.

Meat and beverages will be furnished.

The hat will be passed for expenses.

———

Sayre High School Class of 1959 will hold its 60th class reunion on Oct. 12 at Tomasso’s.

Reunion details have been mailed; a response/payment deadline of Sept. 15 is requested.

We are trying to locate several classmates: Donna Alexander Henderson, Betsy Johnson Alexander, Sandra Elliot Jarrett and Gloria Edersheim Kennal.

If you have any information, please call Sandra at (570) 888-1610 or if further details are needed.

———

Waverly High School Class of 1974 will hold its 45th reunion in Waverly during the weekend of Oct. 18. Events include a meet and greet on Friday, several events on Saturday including a dinner party, and a breakfast on Sunday.

Reunion details have previously gone out and we are looking at a Sept. 18 RSVP/payment deadline. If you need information, please inquire at (607) 972-6148. Text or leave a voicemail with contact information.

