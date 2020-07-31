DELHI, NY — More than 500 students graduated from SUNY Delhi this spring.
Commencement was held virtually on June 27, 2020, where certificates, associate’s, bachelor’s, and master’s degrees were conferred upon the Classes of Summer 2019, Fall 2019, and Spring 2020.
Nicole Gates of Candor graduated with a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in Culinary Arts Management.
Located in Delhi, NY in the Catskill Mountains SUNY Delhi is a member of the State University of New York system and has an enrollment of over 3,000 students. For more information about SUNY Delhi, call 607-746-4000 or visit delhi.edu.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.