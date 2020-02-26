SCRANTON – Steamtown National Historic Site (NHS) welcomes visitors to view an art exhibition by regional students celebrating the centennial of the 19th Amendment to the United States Constitution. That act ensured women the right to vote. The exhibition is available for viewing daily during regular park operating hours through April 30, 2020.
Women in America first collectively organized to fight for suffrage (or voting rights) in 1848 at the First Women’s Rights Convention in Seneca Falls, N.Y. Organized by Elizabeth Cady Stanton and Lucretia Mott, the convention sparked the women’s suffrage movement. Women’s Rights National Historical Park, a National Park Service site in Seneca Falls, commemorates that pivotal event.
Not everyone followed the same path in fighting for women’s equal access to the vote, and the history of the suffrage movement is one of disagreements as well as cooperation. While women were not always united in their goals, and the fight for women’s suffrage was complex and interwoven with issues of civil and political rights for all Americans, their efforts led to the passage of the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution. Signed into law on Aug. 26, 1920, the amendment was the result of decades of work by tens of thousands of often forgotten women and men across the country who tirelessly toiled for meaningful social change.
Since then, women’s suffrage has influenced not only national, state, and local politics and government, but initiated an ongoing effort to fully include women within American society, economy, culture, and indeed, politics and government. Over the past 100 years, women’s voting rights have expanded overall civil rights not only for women, but other marginalized populations, and continues to serve as a means to create positive change within a democratic society.
The youth art exhibition, organized in partnership with the International Fiber Collaborative, highlights selected works from nearly 500 elementary through high school students in 23 schools across Northeast Pennsylvania. Although not all the artwork created is part of the current exhibition, Steamtown NHS nonetheless enthusiastically congratulates all participants for their fine efforts to commemorate this important anniversary in United States history. Please join Steamtown NHS in not only celebrating 100 years of women’s suffrage and what “Votes for Women” means for youth as expressed in their artwork, but also to use the exhibition to spur conversations on how to keep American society moving forward in the 21st century.
Located in downtown Scranton, Pa., Steamtown NHS is open daily from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. (park hours expand to 9 a.m.-5 p.m. later this spring). From I-81 follow exit 185 (Central Scranton Expressway); then follow the brown and white signs to the park entrance at Lackawanna Avenue and Cliff Street (GPS: N 41.41, W 75.67). General park information is available by phoning (570) 340-5206 during regular business hours, or by visiting the park website anytime.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.