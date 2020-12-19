OWEGO – Tioga County Public Health is happy to announce that its Team Member of the Third Quarter of 2020 is Jessica Lovell.
Jessica joined the Tioga County Public Health team in November 2017 as a part-time Public Health Nurse with Early Intervention and Children’s Services before moving down to nursing to work primarily in Disease Control. Jessica then became a full-time Public Health Nurse before becoming our Supervising Public Health Nurse in July 2020.
Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, Jessica has really stepped up as a leader within our department. From early mornings, to late nights, and long weekends, Jessica puts in endless hours every week to make sure that everything is completed and everyone else is all set before wrapping up for the day herself. She has proven to be dedicated to our department and our community. Jessica lives with her husband, three kids, three cats, and three dogs in Newark Valley.
Congrats Jessica on being our Employee of the Third Quarter for 2020, and thank you for all your hard work and dedication to our team and community!
