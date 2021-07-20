LA PLUME – Keystone College celebrated its 150th commencement during a ceremony at the Circle Drive-In, Scranton, on Monday, May 24. Degrees were conferred upon 231 students.

The following local students received degrees:

School of Professional Studies:

Bachelor of Science: Tina Jo Kerrick, Athens; Debra J. Luchaco, Sayre; Aimee Jo Marshall, Sayre; Shane Michael McGrath, Athens; and Kristin Marie Raupers, Sayre.

