LEWISBURG – Bucknell University has released the dean’s list for outstanding academic achievement during the spring semester of the 2020-21 academic year. A student must earn a grade point average of 3.5 or higher on a scale of 4.0 to receive dean’s list recognition.

Ariana Gambrell, Class of 2023, from Sayre, has achieved dean’s list status for spring 2021.

