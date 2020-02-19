Datebooks
FREE FELLOWSHIP MEAL will be held Thursday, Feb. 20 from 4:30-5:30 p.m. in the St. James Church hall, 503 Clark St., Waverly. Meal will be pancakes, eggs, sausage patties, mixed fruit and beverage.
WAVERLY SCHOOL RETIREES will meet for lunch on Thursday, Feb. 20 at 11:30 a.m. at Tomasso’s Restaurant. Anyone (and your guest) who retired from Waverly schools is welcome.
TOWANDA AREA SENIOR CITIZENS CLUB will meet Thursday, Feb. 20 in Ferguson Hall of the Wysox Presbyterian Church. Please bring a dish to share and own table service. Kurt Lafy and Laura Hewitt will be presenting a program on the Civil War. All Bradford/Sullivan county seniors/retirees and whoever is interested in the Civil War are invited.
NEIGHBORHOOD KIDS PROGRAM is held Wednesdays from 6-7 p.m. weekly, Athens Wesleyan Church, 3903 Wilawana Road, Sayre. For youths ages kindergarten through 6th grade. Bible study, crafts, music, fun and time to spend with other kids.
VALLEY OVEREATERS ANONYMOUS meets Wednesdays at 7 p.m. at the Sayre Christian Church, corner of Lincoln Street and South Keystone Avenue, Sayre. There are no dues or fees required. No weigh-ins. Help with compulsive overeating. For more information, contact Lori at (570) 882-9716.
PRIMARY PURPOSE GROUP (AA) meets Monday through Saturday at noon at Sayre Christian Church, 427 S. Keystone Ave., Sayre.
JUST FOR TODAY GROUP (NA) will meet Tuesday evenings at 7 p.m. at the Red Door Cafe, 359 Broad St., Waverly (across from old Waverly Police Station). Use side entrance.
PRINCIPLES BEFORE PERSONALITIES GROUP (AA), 8 p.m. Tuesdays. Held at Valley United Presbyterian Church, 459 Park Ave., Waverly. Open meeting.
A DRUG IS A DRUG IS A DRUG (NA) will meet Wednesdays at 7 p.m. at the Red Door Cafe, 359 Broad St., Waverly. Use side entrance.
SURVIVOR’S BIG BOOK/12 &12 MEETING (AA), 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. Trinity Episcopal Church Parsonage (across from church), 700 Main St., Athens.
