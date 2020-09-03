ALFRED — Approximately 840 two-and four-year degree candidates received diplomas from Alfred State College in May. Associate and baccalaureate degrees were awarded in fields of agriculture, health, business, vocational, and engineering technology, as well as the arts and sciences.
Local students among those receiving degrees were CaraAnn Dean of Sayre, who received her Associate in Applied Science degree in Agricultural Business; and Hannah Shadduck of Warren Center, who received her Associate in Science degree in Business Administration.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.