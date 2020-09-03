ALFRED — Approximately 840 two-and four-year degree candidates received diplomas from Alfred State College in May. Associate and baccalaureate degrees were awarded in fields of agriculture, health, business, vocational, and engineering technology, as well as the arts and sciences.

Local students among those receiving degrees were CaraAnn Dean of Sayre, who received her Associate in Applied Science degree in Agricultural Business; and Hannah Shadduck of Warren Center, who received her Associate in Science degree in Business Administration.

