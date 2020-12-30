SPALDING MEMORIAL LIBRARY in Athens will be closed Dec. 31 and Jan. 1.

BRADFORD COUNTY LIBRARY will be open on Dec. 31 from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. and will be closed Jan. 1 and Jan. 2.

WAVERLY FREE LIBRARY will be closed Thursday and Friday, but will reopen for curbside pickup on Saturday, Jan. 2.

SAYRE PUBLIC LIBRARY will be closed Thursday, Dec. 31 through Saturday, Jan. 2.

