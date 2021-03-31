TROY – Come enjoy being outdoors this spring at Mount Pisgah State Park on Saturday, April 10, at 9 a.m. Rich Gulyas, Environmental Education Specialist, will be demonstrating how to prune wild apple trees for wildlife food resources. Please wear appropriate footwear. We will be walking along a mostly flat terrain.
Masks and pre-registration are required for this free program. Please register by calling the park office at (570) 297-2734. Participation is limited. This program will be held rain or shine.
View Mt. Pisgah’s DCNR web page at www.dcnr.state.pa.us. It is frequently updated with current park advisories and events, along with the park’s recreation, history, how to get involved, maps and how to find us. Or, for more information, please contact the park office at (570) 297-2734 or e-mail at mtpisgahsp@pa.gov.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.