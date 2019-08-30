Datebooks

SAYRE FARMERS MARKET is held Fridays from 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Howard Elmer Park, downtown Sayre. Each Friday through mid-October. For more information, contact the Greater Valley Chamber of Commerce at (607) 249-6192 or email gvcc@pennyorkvalley.com.

SAYRE PUBLIC LIBRARY will be closed Saturday, Aug. 31 and Monday, Sept. 2 for the Labor Day weekend holiday. The library will resume regular hours on Tuesday, Sept. 3 at 10 a.m.

MATHER MEMORIAL LIBRARY in Ulster will be closed Saturday, Aug. 31 for the Labor Day weekend. The library will resume its regular operating hours of 9 a.m.-6 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 3.

IT’S A NEW DAY GROUP (AA), 8 a.m. Monday through Saturday. Sayre Christian Church basement, 427 S. Keystone Ave.

GAMBLERS ANONYMOUS meets Friday evenings from 7-8 p.m. at Sayre Christian Church, 427 S. Keystone Ave. Use side entrance – down the stairs and to the right. This is an open meeting.

ALCOHOLICS ANONYMOUS has a toll-free hotline for help. Local residents can call 1 (800) 233-3840.

SAVE OUR SANITY (AL-ANON), 7 p.m. Fridays, Valley United Presbyterian Church, 459 Park Ave., Waverly.

VALLEY NA GROUP (NA) meets Fridays at 7 p.m. at 427 S. Keystone Ave., Sayre (Sayre Christian Church).

FRIDAY FELLOWSHIP GROUP (AA) meets Fridays at 7 p.m. at 427 S. Keystone Ave., Sayre (Sayre Christian Church basement).

VALLEY GROUP AA (SPEAKER), 8 p.m. on Sundays, at the Valley United Presbyterian Church, 459 Park Ave., Waverly. Open meeting.

SUNDAY MORNING CAFE MEETING (AA), Sundays at 10 a.m., 359 Broad St., Waverly, at the Red Door Cafe.

Load comments