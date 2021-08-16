Athens:
On Tuesdays from 6-8pm, the Threads group meets at Spalding Memorial Library. This is a group open to all ages wishing to explore knitting, crocheting, and other crafts. Members usually come with individual projects to work on and share with the group. Advice is often given on different techniques. Those wishing to learn a new skill are welcome to come in for help.
Free Build will be held on Wednesday, Aug. 18. All ages are invited to drop in between 1-3 p.m. to build with LEGOs, magnetic tiles, and more.
On Thursday, Aug. 19 at 10 a.m., Ms. Jess will livestream stories and songs on the Spalding Memorial Library Facebook Page. This week we will read stories about school. Grab & Go Storytime Bags are available at the library containing all the storytime crafts for the month. Pick one up for your child while supplies last.
Join us on Friday, Aug. 20 at 11 a.m. for Storytime in the Garden. Bring a chair or blanket to spread out in the grass, and listen to some back to school stories. In the event of rain, Storytime in the Garden will be held inside the library.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.