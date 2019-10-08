WAVERLY – An AARP Safe Driving Course will be held at the Waverly United Methodist Church on Chemung Street. This two-day AARP course will be led by Connie Burlingame on Tuesday, Oct. 15 and Thursday, Oct. 17 from 1-4:15 p.m. each day. Attendance at both sessions is required for Insurance Company Certification upon completion.
This AARP course is being co-sponsored by the Waverly Methodist Mens Club and the Waverly Lions Club. There will be a fee of $20 for AARP members or $25 for non-AARP members, to cover material costs.
Registration will be limited to the first 25 people to respond. To register, contact Larry Ward at (607) 565-7285.
