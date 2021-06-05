SMART RECOVERY PROGRAM has added a session in Bradford County. Beginning Monday, June 7, the program will meet at The Main Link, 17 Pine St., Towanda, on Monday nights from 4-5:30 p.m. The Main Link is a mental health consumer support center that provides drop-in and peer support services in Bradford and Sullivan counties. For more information call Trudi at (570) 637-0720.

FREE COMMUNITY TAKEOUT MEAL will be held Monday, June 7 from 4-5 p.m. at The Salvation Army Church, 314 S. Elmer Ave., Sayre. Takeout meal with menu of beef and gravy over noodles, vegetable, fruit, dessert and beverage. Those wishing a meal for a family member not in attendance should come after 4:45 p.m. A small bag of food items will be available.

