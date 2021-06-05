SMART RECOVERY PROGRAM has added a session in Bradford County. Beginning Monday, June 7, the program will meet at The Main Link, 17 Pine St., Towanda, on Monday nights from 4-5:30 p.m. The Main Link is a mental health consumer support center that provides drop-in and peer support services in Bradford and Sullivan counties. For more information call Trudi at (570) 637-0720.
FREE COMMUNITY TAKEOUT MEAL will be held Monday, June 7 from 4-5 p.m. at The Salvation Army Church, 314 S. Elmer Ave., Sayre. Takeout meal with menu of beef and gravy over noodles, vegetable, fruit, dessert and beverage. Those wishing a meal for a family member not in attendance should come after 4:45 p.m. A small bag of food items will be available.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.